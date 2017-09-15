Only in Express

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Kerala High Court slams Kochi city body for directive to shut shops at JLN stadium

The Greater Cochin Development Authority had issued a directive for all shops to be shut around the JLN stadium in Kochi as part of the security measures for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

September 15, 2017
fifa u 17 world cup, fifa u 17 world cup kochi, kochi u 17 world cup, football news, sports news, indian express The Local Organising Committee for the U-17 World Cup, in their statement said that they would refrain from making any comments. (Source: AP)
The Kerala High Court on Friday slammed the Greater Cochin Development Authority for their directive to temporarily shut down shops at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is one of the venues for the upcoming FIFA Under 17 World Cup. According to Mathrubhumi, the Court has directed GCDA to provide a detailed explanation about the procedures initiated as part of the move by Saturday.

The directive was sent by the city authority as part of security measures for the tournament but the Court asked the GCDA to explain who will provide compensation to the shop owners if they are asked to shut down. The observation was made on the basis of a petition filed by the shop owners. According to Mathrubhumi, the notice stated that the shops were to be shut down for a period starting on Friday till the completion of matches in Kochi. The last match will be a semi-final fixture on October 22.

The Local Organising Committee for the U-17 World Cup, in their statement said that they would refrain from making any comments as the matter is a subject of litigation under the High Court. “This is a matter between GCDA and the individuals concerned, and we hope that a suitable resolution for both parties can be arrived at,” said the LOC in the statememnt, “We have a contract with GCDA regulating the use of the JNI Stadium for the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament and we have been given assurances by the State Government of Kerala that all contractual commitments and obligations will be respected.”

