FIFA U-17 World Cup host city logo launched in Guwahati

The host city logo of Guwahati for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup was launched by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Guwahati is the venue of one of the semifinals of the Under-17 football World Cup to be held across six cities from October 6-28.

Guwahati’s host city logo blends the components and sentiments relevant to the people of the region and complements the current FIFA Under-17 World Cup India 2017 Official Emblem.

Making the occasion even more special was the fact that it was the start of the Trophy Experience in Guwahati and Sonowal also unveiled the FIFA U-17 World Cup Winner’s Trophy.

Speaking on the occasion at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here, Sonowal said, “This is a big occasion for us, especially for the young population here, to be a venue for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

“I am happy to unveil the Winner’s Trophy because this particular World Cup will inspire the youngsters to play football, at a world stage.”

On Sunday, the official trophy will be kept at Judges Field for a Mission XI Million festival in the morning, and for public viewing from 11 am onwards.

Talking about the Guwahati Host City Logo, tournament director, LOC FIFA U-17 World Cup, Javier Ceppi said, “We’re very happy to launch the Guwahati Host City Logo. The state government has been very supportive of the World Cup from the beginning and once again, they have reiterated that through the Host City Logo, they will further promote the tournament in Assam and the rest of the northeast.”

The Trophy Experience began last week when the silverware awarded to the winner of each edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup was brought to New Delhi. An estimated 2.5 lakh people saw it last weekend at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and India Gate.

Guwahati is the second host city to welcome the Winner’s Trophy.

