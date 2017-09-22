FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eight from Manipur, 2 NRIs in Indian squad

Two NRIs, Namit Deshpande and Sunny Dhaliwal, have been named in the team by head coach Luis Norton de Matos. (Source: Twitter) Two NRIs, Namit Deshpande and Sunny Dhaliwal, have been named in the team by head coach Luis Norton de Matos. (Source: Twitter)

India on Thursday named a 21-member football team including eight players from Manipur for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup to be held across six cities from October 6.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana. The hosts face USA on October 6, followed by Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

“We believe that we are prepared for the FIFA U-17 World Cup We have worked hard and made progress, but at the same time we go directly to a high-level competition against some of the best teams in the world,” de Matos said in a release from All India Football Federation. “We will fight to win each match even if there is only five percent chance of winning. We will not give up and nothing is impossible in football. We plan to show the world that we are on the same page as them,” he added.

Two NRIs, Namit Deshpande and Sunny Dhaliwal, have been named in the team by head coach Luis Norton de Matos. Deshpande, a United States national, has a valid Indian passport while Dhaliwal has surrendered his Canadian passport and acquired an Indian one.

In an effort to field a strong team in the prestigious tournament, the AIFF had provided exposure tours for the U-17 side. They had played against Macedonia, Serbia and Benfica amongst other teams.

They had also participated in a four-nation tournament in Mexico where they lost to the home side and Colombia, but held Chile to a 1-1 draw with 10 men.

“Against Chile and Macedonia, we registered good results but the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be a competition and competitions are different from friendly matches,” de Matos said.

“However, the level of the players is very high and we plan to give it our all once the FIFA U-17 World Cup kicks off,” he said.

Squad: (Goalkeepers) Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal. (Defenders): Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Deshpande. (Midfielders): Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Md. Shahjahan. (Forwards): Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav.

Colombia, first to arrive

The first to land in India for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, Colombia will play a practice game against Mohali-based Minerva Academy side on September 27 in Gurgaon.

Colombia coach Orlando Restrepo exuded confidence that his boys will put up a good show in the marquee junior event, starting October 6.

The South American nation is placed in Group A and will play two of its group matches in New Delhi and one match in Navi Mumbai. Los Cafeteros coach Restrepo said: “We are delighted to be here. The boys and the staff are all looking forward to a competitive tournament where we will put our best foot forward.”

It will be Colombia’s sixth FIFA U-17 World Cup appearance though they haven’t played the last three editions of the tournament with Nigeria 2009 being the last FIFA U-17 World Cup they took part in.

The CONMEBOL team secured their World Cup berth by finishing third in the South American U-17 Championship that was held earlier this year.

Speaking about the first team’s arrival, Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee, Javier Ceppi said, “It is very exciting to have Colombia as the first team coming into the country. With their arrival, the tournament now enters into the last stage, with the national teams starting their preparations actually on-ground to get used to the conditions in India. We encourage all the fans to welcome all the teams that will start arriving from now onwards and to show the hospitality of this wonderful country.”

Besides Colombia and hosts India, the 22 remaining teams will be landing in India over the course of the next two weeks.

