FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, most expensive teenager, is coming to India

Real Madrid acquired Vinicius Junior’s rights from Flamengo from July 2018 for Euro 45 million. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid acquired Vinicius Junior’s rights from Flamengo from July 2018 for Euro 45 million. (Source: Reuters)

Named in the Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, wonder kid Vinicius Junior is set to become the most expensive footballer ever to play in a competitive tournament in India.

The 16-year-old’s phenomenal abilities will be on display in the first FIFA tournament in the country. He became one of the world’s most expensive teenage signings when Spanish giants Real Madrid agreed to acquire his rights from Flamengo from July 2018 for Euro 45 million.

Speaking about the Brazilian playing in India, tournament director Javier Ceppi said, “The FIFA U-17 World Cup has always been a tournament to watch for the future stars and Vinicius Junior comes with already a fair bit of reputation around him.

“It will truly be a privilege for Indians to watch live players of the stature of him and will also serve as bragging rights to say ‘I saw him live play his first World Cup in India’.

“There will be plenty of future stars coming this October to India and Vinicius Jr. will be one of them. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for football fans.”

The talented youngster shot to prominence when he helped Brazil win the U-17 South American Championship in March, scoring seven goals and being named the best player of the tournament.

Brazil have been placed in Group D in the tournament and will be playing two group stage games in Kochi and in Goa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App