FIFA U-17 World Cup: A look at the stadiums after renovation

Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium will host the final. Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium will host the final.

The Local Organising Committee, on Wednesday, released images of the six venues and the facilities in them. All facilities, including the host stadiums, had to undergo extensive renovation work and the LOC released a statement detailing the additions that have been made to the venues.

KOCHI:

The Indian team may be playing all its group matches in New Delhi but that doesn’t mean that the other venues won’t be in focus. Indeed, Kochi has been the venue that has been in the news the most for overwhelmingly negative reasons. From FIFA officials complaining about the slow pace of work, cattle grazing on the designated training grounds, to shops in the stadium complex protesting against the notice that was sent for them to down the shutters without being compensated in any way, Kochi’s preparations for the tournament has been the most chaotic among all venues.

– New Individual Bucket Seats on stadium for all spectators

– Improved toilet, stairs and evacuation facilities for spectators

– Complete new fire fighting system at stadium

– 2 New Team Dressing Rooms

– 2 New Referees Dressing Rooms

– 3 new training grounds with floodlights, dressing rooms and international standard pitch

NEW DELHI:

The national capital is where India will be playing their home matches. India were initially slated to play in Navi Mumbai but their matches were shifted to Delhi two months ago. With them are USA, against whom the opening match will be played, Colombia and Ghana.

– 3 new team Dressing Rooms

– New Media Tribune

– New Safe Evacuation Gates for Spectators

– Improved Sports Lighting

– Improved facilities for Spectators

– 2 new training grounds with floodlights, dressing rooms and international standard pitch

GOA:

For a state that is considered one of the hotbeds of the sport in the country, ticket sales in Goa got off to a sluggish start. It was the first state where physical sale of tickets began. Matches will be held in Margao and the teams that are in Group C i.e., Germany, Costa Rica, Iran and Guinea.

– 2 New Team Dressing Rooms

– 2 New Referees Dressing Rooms

– New Press Conference Room

– Extended Tribune on West Side

– New Safe Evacuation Gates for Spectators

– Renovation of all spectator areas

– 2 new floodlight towers

– Development of 1 new training site (Uttorda) and installation of floodlights at another (Benaulim)

GUWAHATI:

Guwahati and Kolkata was where tickets were sold out within a week of the start of the first phase of sales. The North East is one of the chief contributors to the national team and Guwahati remains an epicentre for it. The matches will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium which also where Indian Super League side North East United play their home matches.

– New 23,000 Individual Bucket Seats on stadium for all spectators

– Improved toilet, stairs and evacuation facilities for spectators

– 2 New Team Dressing Rooms

– 2 New Referees Dressing Rooms

– Improved Sports Lighting

– 4 heavily improved training grounds with floodlights, dressing rooms and international standard pitch

KOLKATA:

The Salt Lake stadium will be the flagship of any football tournament in the country. Its capacity came down significantly since it became an all seater but it remains one that can rival and even surpass the home stadiums of the biggest European football clubs. France, Japan, New Caledonia and Honduras will be playing their group matches in Kolkata and it is also the venue for a quarter final match and the final itself.

– New Individual Bucket Seats on stadium for all spectators

– Complete renovation of fire fighting system

– Complete renovation of electrical system

– New CCTV System for security

– Complete renovation of Players´ Areas, Media Areas, Spectators Areas

– New Safety and Security Standards

– 4 New Training Grounds with floodlights, dressing rooms and international standard pitch

NAVI MUMBAI:

The DY Patil stadium has hosted matches in the Indian Premier League and the Indian Super League and it will now be hosting the FIFA U 17 World Cup matches. Navi Mumbai hosts Group B matches and the teams playing will be Paraguay, New Zealand, Mali and Turkey. The DY Patil will also be the venue for a semi-final fixture.

– New Individual Bucket Seats on stadium for all spectators

– 2 New Team Dressing Rooms

– New Safe Evacuation Gates for Spectators

– Improved facilities for Spectators

– 3 new training grounds with floodlights, dressing rooms and international standard pitch

