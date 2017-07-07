FIFA U-17 Football World Cup 2017 Live Draw: India, big teams await draw

FIFA U-17 Football World Cup Draw Live FIFA U-17 Football World Cup Draw Live

The official draw of FIFA U-17 World Cup is here. Before the tournament starts in October in India, the 24 teams, drawn in four pots, will get their draws and matches. India are one of the 24 teams after they qualified for the event as virtue of being the host. India are placed in Pot 1 with Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Mali and France. Pot 2 has teams from Spain, Japan, New Zealand, England, Islamic Republic of Iran and USA. Costa Rica, DPR Korea, Honduras, Iraq, Turkey and Colombia are placed in Pot 3 while Chile, Paraguay, Ghana, Guinea, Niger, New Caledonia are the six teams in Pot 4.

On Thursday, FIFA had announced that former Argentina midfielder Esteban Cambiasso and Nigerian forward Nwankwo Kanu along with Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri and country’s top-ranked badminton player PV Sindhu at the official draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Live:

* AN introduction to India and the six host cities of the tournament. All the stadiums are also been shown to the audience

* The draw begins in Mumbai. Former Argentina midfielder Esteban Cambiasso and others are on stage to bring the official match ball

Minutes to go for the Official Draw for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017! Tune in to Sony SIX and TenSports at 1900 hrs #FootballTakesOver pic.twitter.com/uoheU6Bgbq — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 7 July 2017

* The official draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup will begin shortly in Mumbai! The fate 24 teams will be decided. India will hope to get a good draw. The tournament is scheduled to be played between October 6-28

