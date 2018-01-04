FIFA investigating Rhian Brewster’s racism complaint during FIFA U-17 World Cup Final

Rhian Brewster claimed that his England team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused in Kolkata. Rhian Brewster claimed that his England team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused in Kolkata.

A week after Rhian Brewster claimed that his England team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused by a Spanish opponent during the Under-17 World Cup Final at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, FIFA have opened investigation into the case.

The Liverpool player had alleged that one of his teammates, a 17-year old Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, was called a ‘monkey’ by a Spanish player. A report by Press Association quoted a FIFA spokesperson as saying that they are ‘now analysing and gathering evidence’ after the English Football Association filed a case.

Brewster said in an interview to The Guardian, “Something happened in the box. As Morgan was running away, he [a Spain player] has called him a monkey. It was a goal-kick and I was getting into position. ‘Morgan,’ I said, ‘did you hear that?’ He said: ‘Yeah, yeah, I thought I was the only one.'”

Brewster added that he was involved in an argument with a Spanish player during the World Cup final because he was upset about the incident. “They were telling us to win respectfully (England won 5-2). I started laughing. I said: ‘How can you tell us to win respectfully when one of your players has been racist? What about your team-mate being respectful to us?’” he said.

Brewster’s remarks came just a few days after he alleged that he was racially abused by a Spartak Moscow player during a UEFA Youth League match. Brewster, in the interview, added that he loves the sport but has been hurt by instances of racism. “I love the game. I’m never going to stop loving it. It’s just disappointing to know it’s still in the game. If it wasn’t in the game, it would be so much better. You wouldn’t have to worry about playing abroad, worrying about what the fans are going to say, or what another player is going to say. I wouldn’t have to worry that if I score they are going to call me all types of names,” he said

