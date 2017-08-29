Only in Express

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says India a football boom waiting to happen

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that India is a football boom waiting to happen, days before the country host its biggest football tournament, the U-17 World Cup. Infantino felt there is plenty of scope to develop the sport in India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 29, 2017 6:32 pm
fifa u-17 world cup, Gianni Infantino Infantino said that India are fortunate to host the U-17 World Cup.
Related News

As India prepares itself to hosts its biggest FIFA event, the organisation’s president Gianni Infantino has said that there is an unanimous sense sense that the room for growth is still gigantic proportions. Writing for the FIFA 1904 Magazine, Infantino said that the U-17 World Cup hosts has been making considerable strides.

“Although football has been making considerable strides in the country for years now, there is a unanimous sense that the room for growth is still of gigantic proportions. India is a football boom waiting to happen. It is simply a matter of investing in development – and, more importantly, doing so in a wise and effective manner,” Infantino wrote.

“This is what the FIFA Forward Programme aims to achieve with tailor made projects. For every territory in the world, there is a sensible plan to help football grow.” he added.

India will host the U-17 World Cup from October 6 to 28 across six cities and will Infantino said that they are fortunate to have this youth tournament.

“Today, as we count down towards the kick-off of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in October, India is fortunate enough to have this youth tournament as a valuable spotlight shining right over its development plan,” Infantino said.

“With the ‘Mission 11 Million’, which is taking football to school across the whole country, India has been laying the foundation for a true revolution. A revolution of development and popularisation,” he added.

“The FIFA U-17 World Cup is, by its very definition, a stepping stone for young footballers to experience what the global stage feels like,” Infantino said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 