Amarjit Singh to lead India in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Amarjit Singh has been elected as the captain of India U-17 team. (Source: Twitter) Amarjit Singh has been elected as the captain of India U-17 team. (Source: Twitter)

All set to participate in their first World Cup ever, the Indian U-17 team has selected the player to represent them as captain – Amarjit Singh. The midfielder was elected unanimously by the 27 member team after coach Luis Norton de Matos shortlisted four players for the position.

De Matos had made each player write the names of the candidates in order of preference on a sheet of paper. The first name got five points, second name three and the final choice one. The team unanimously voted for Amarjit to be elected their captain while second-placed Jitender will be his deputy. Confident after leading India at the AFC Under-16 Championship, Suresh Singh ended with the third highest votes.

Amarjit, who started playing football thanks to his uncle, was born and brought up in Manipur and started his training at the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA). Amarjit caught the immediate attention of all the selectors during the trials for the Indian team for the Under-17 World Cup.

His midfield play was so impressive that the German coach Nicolai Adam shifted Amarjit from the reserve side to the first team.

De Matos looked confident ahead of the tournament that is set to take place in October. He said, “We want to show that the Indian team is as organised as the rest of the world and if we can show the world that we too can play football, it would be even better.”

