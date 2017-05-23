AIFF vows to raise the bar in hosting FIFA U-17 World Cup

FIFA U-17 World Cup will see 24 teams participating in the tournament. FIFA U-17 World Cup will see 24 teams participating in the tournament.

India has hosted some of the top sporting events but it will be first time that the country will host a major football event. All India Football Federation (AIFF) is ready to set an example by hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup in grand manner.

Formerly, India has hosted three cricket World Cups, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in successful manner and AIFF will look take the organisation to a new level.

“FIFA U-17 World Cup would usher in a new era in Indian football. We are sure to make all Indians proud of our achievement by setting an example of how an international event of this stature should be organised,” AIFF’s senior vice-president Subrata Dutta told PTI.

“Our endeavour is to deliver the best ever U-17 World Cup.” he added.

The World Cup will be held in India from October 6 to 28 in six cities with 24 countries participating in it. India are part of the tournament being the host of it. Dutta also hailed the support of FIFA.

“FIFA has been guiding us throughout and I’m confident that we will be able put up a great show come,” he said.

The tournament will be played in six cities namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa, Guwahati and Kochi. The final of the tournament will be held in Kolkata.

While the 24 teams have been decided, the draw to determine the fixture of the teams will be held on July 7. The ticket sale for the tournament has already begun.

