Even at this age, people love and respect me: Fauja Singh

Triple Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior (fourth from left) with Fauja Singh (to his left) and other sportspersons during the first day of the sports literature festival in Chandigarh on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh Triple Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior (fourth from left) with Fauja Singh (to his left) and other sportspersons during the first day of the sports literature festival in Chandigarh on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh

JUST AS his interactive session ended during Play Write, a sports literature festival in Chandigarh, former marathon runner Fauja Singh, who will turn 107 in a couple of weeks, was approached by a fan, Mukta Singla. “Ehre bhajde ne waang goli, ohna ne umar na apni unj roli, bhala karde ja rahe ne jehra youth de, poster boy ban gaye ne running shoes de. Umar da koi lihaj na karo, jo sarea nu eh das gaye ne (Who runs as a bullet and did not waste his life, he thinks about the welfare of youth and became the poster boy of a shoe brand. Don’t worry about your age is his message to the world),” shared Singla as Singh listened to girls’ wordings about him.

It has been four years since Fauja Singh retired from running marathons but the former athlete, who started running in the late 1990s in his eighties after migrating to England and made his debut at the London Marathon in 2000, still talks about running. Fauja, who originally hails from Beas near Jalandhar, last ran in the 10 km at the Hong Kong Marathon in 2013, ran in a total of five full marathons, including three London marathons and two Toronto marathons apart from once in the New York Marathon.

“It was all destiny that I started running and preparing for marathons in my 80s. After my son died in a road accident in India, I shifted to England. When I shifted abroad, I saw some athletes running and decided to train. I ran marathons in London, Toronto and New York and I still think about running and my marathon experience every single day. I retired from competing in marathons as I suffered from hernia and my condition was getting worse. I am weaker as compared to earlier but whatever god wishes for me, I will be grateful,” said the veteran athlete.

The last few years have seen the emergence of marathons in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities, including Chandigarh, and Fauja Singh keeps watching these marathons and meeting athletes. While ill health has meant that he spends most of the time in England, the runner was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2015. Fauja, who is based in Essex, also carried the Olympic Flame in East London prior to the 2012 London Olympics. “Whenever I am in India, I hear about so many marathons happening here. In countries like England and USA, marathons have been happening since the last one century and it is good to see the youth interested in running. My advice to them is sehat changi tan sab changa (if your health is good, then all is good). As for me, I still like cow ghee, masar dal and roti. Even at this age, wherever I go, people love me and respect me. And that is also a diet for me, which keeps me fit at this age,” shared Fauja Singh.

Apart from Fauja Singh’s inaugural session, the festival also saw cricket journalists Vijay Lokapally and G Rajaraman in conversation with Anant Sarkaria, head of operations, Kings XI Punjab. With the IPL’s 11th edition beginning next month, the discussion revolved around the emergence of T-20 cricket. “T-20 cricket has honestly brought back cricket fans to the stadium. It has been the biggest change in the game since the last 40 years. There is a debate going on about Test and ODI cricket suffering. But if we see the cricket calendar of the past few years, T-20 cricket has been played less compared to Test cricket while in India, there are fewer fans coming to watch ODI and Test cricket compared to IPL games. But if we see Australia, the stadiums are full during Test matches as well as the Big Bash League. New talents like Axar Patel have emerged from IPL and I am sure more such players will keep coming,” said Sarkaria.

