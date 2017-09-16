Double delight for Chandigarh boy Krishan Hooda

CHART trainee Krishan Hooda (right) with his twin trophies while other winners watch after the conclusion of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament at CLTA Courts, Sector 10 . (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) CHART trainee Krishan Hooda (right) with his twin trophies while other winners watch after the conclusion of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament at CLTA Courts, Sector 10 . (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

It was a day of double delight for CHART trainee and local lad Krishan Hooda as he claimed the titles in the boys’ U-14 and U-18 singles’ categories on the concluding day of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament played at CLTA Courts, Sector 10. Hooda claimed the U-18 title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over top seed Calvin Golmei 6-4, 6-4 while the Chandigarh lad ended the challenge of second seed Sushant Dabas with a 6-4, 6-1 win in the U-14 category.

Hooda, a student of DAV Senior Secondary School (Lahore), Sector 8, Chandigarh, was the top seed in the boys’ U-14 category. Playing with control in the final against Dabas, Hooda gained the upper hand with his ground strokes to take a 5-1 lead in the opening set of the match. Dabas made a comeback in the set and won the next three games to make it 4-5 in the opening set. The tenth game saw Hooda dominating the game with a better serve and the youngster claimed the set 6-4. The second set saw Hooda finding his rhythm and the youngster broke Dabas’s serve consistently to claim the second set 6-1.

In the U-18 final, Hooda started the final against Golmei with confidence. Hooda, who was playing as a qualifier in the category, took control of the first set against top seed Golmei and won the set 6-4. Buoyed with the lead, Hooda dominated the second set and won the set with an identical margin to claim his second title of the day.

It was disappointment for qualifier Kumar Sudipta Senthil in the girls’ U-18 singles final as her winning run was stopped by top seed and CLTA trainee Prinkle Singh with a 6-3, 6-4 win. Singh, who trains at the CLTA Courts, utilised her experience to claim the opening set 6-3. The second set saw Senthil making a comeback and the qualifier broke Singh’s serve in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead.

Singh regrouped her energies and broke Senthil twice to win the second and final set 6-4 to emerge as the winner. In the girls’ U-14 singles final, Kumar Sudipta Senthil justified her top seeding with a 6-4, 6-3 win over second seed Renne Singhla to claim the title. Senthil won the opening set 6-4 before claiming the second set 6-3.

Earlier in the tournament, the duo of Jitin Kumar Dubey and Sarabjot Singh ended the challenge of fourth seed pair of Akash Deb and Karthik Parhan with a 6-4, 7-4 (4) win to claim the boys’ U-14 doubles title. Dubey/Singh won the opening set 6-4 before claiming the second set in tie-break. In the boys’ U-18 doubles final, the duo of Sushant Dabas and Divesh Gahlot won the title with a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 10-7 win over top seed duo of Calvin Golmei and Shashikant Rajput.

