Ziva, Sakshi cheer for India and MS Dhoni, see pic

With India eyeing their second consecutive final of ICC Champions Trophy, and a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan for the title, India had full fan support during their semi-final match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi in the stands supporting for the Blue Brigade. Sakshi and Ziva were spotted in the stands during Bangladesh’s innings when Dhoni was busy keeping wickets for the Men in Blue.

Prior to their semi-final match, Sakshi had uploaded a video of her daughter playing a piano.

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Travelling with the team, Sakshi along with Dhoni and Ziva were spotted having dinner together ahead of their second group game against Sri Lanka.

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Dhoni, who hasn’t got much chance to bat in the ongoing tournament, struck a half-century against Sri Lanka. However, his knock of 63 was on a losing note as India suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka. But the 32-year old has been busy behind the wickets as he has taken three catches in the tournament.

