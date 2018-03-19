Zimbabwe’s Solomon Mire retires hurt after being hit by a bouncer in the eye

Solomon Mire was hit on the head by a fierce bouncer. (Source: Twitter/screenshot) Solomon Mire was hit on the head by a fierce bouncer. (Source: Twitter/screenshot)

Zimbabwe opening batsman Solomon Mire was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the eye by a Kemar Roach bouncer on Monday during the ICC World Cup qualifiers against West Indies. The right-hander was injured after a bouncer ended up lodged in his helmet grill in the seventh over of the match. However, he has undergone concussion tests and has been cleared. In a statement released Zimbabwe Cricket said, ” @kingsoly21 retired hurt on 22 runs after 6.2 overs following injury from a ball that ended up lodged in his helmet grill. He’s being treated for swelling and blurred vision and will sit out until the swelling subsides and his vision clears enough for him to bat .”

This is the latest on Solomon Mire’s Injury.. he is not as bad as earlier feared @263Chat @kwirirayi @ZimCricketv #ZimvWI pic.twitter.com/SLNGfb1OXa — Lovejoy L-Jay Mtongwiza (@LJaymut10) 19 March 2018

Solomon Mire made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in November 2014 and has represented his country in 36 ODI matches since then. He has hit one ODI hundred and three fifties in his career so far. Meanwhile, if Mire recovers on time then he is expected to bat again.

