Zimbabwe’s historic win over Sri Lanka takes Twitter by storm

Courtesy of a brilliant hundred by Solomon Mire, Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first of the three ODIs. With this win Zimbabwe became the first team to successfully chased down more than 300 runs in an ODI in Sri Lanka. Incidentally, this was also Zimbabwe’s first win in the island nation. Deservedly for his brilliant hundred Solomon Mire was awarded the Man of the Match.

However, this win has sent shock waves across the cricketing fraternity. With Zimbabwe placed at the bottom of the ICC rankings, hardly anyone would have expected them to go ahead and win the match. Chasing a stiff target of 317, Zimbabwe was at one point reeling at 46/2 but from thereon Solomon Mire took the game in his grasp and along with Sean Williams stitched a brilliant partnership to take his side close to a win. Some brilliant hitting towards the end of the innings by Sikandar Raza helped the African nation chase down an almost improbable total with ease. This win sent twitter into a tizzy. Here is a look at some of them.

What an outstanding result for Zimbabwe…defeated Sri Lanka in their own den and that too…in style. #SLvZIM — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 30 June 2017

Teams chasing 300+ in ODIs in Sri Lanka: 33 Matches

32 Lost

1 Won Zimbabwe make history! 🇿🇼 #SLvZim pic.twitter.com/cLTmDeLbcC — ICC (@ICC) 30 June 2017

Sikandar Raza finished it with a six!Zimbabwe’s 1st victory in SL in any format & is the highest chase by any team in ODI’s in SL#SLvZIM — Mati Ur Rahman (@MatiSayz) 30 June 2017

After the win Solomon Wire spoke at the post match press conference and said, ” Feel very happy, it was a beautiful day and we made it very special with this victory. A lot of thanks for the coaches who helped us prepare for the tour. Started in a scratchy manner, had my slices of luck but then things went on well.”

