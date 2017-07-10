Zimbabwe’s historic series win in Sri Lanka sets Twitter on fire

After an impressive show with the ball, Zimbabwe survived the mid-innings hiccup to chase down the 204-run target. (Source: Twitter) After an impressive show with the ball, Zimbabwe survived the mid-innings hiccup to chase down the 204-run target. (Source: Twitter)

Zimbabwe created history after registering a remarkable five match series win in Sri Lanka on Sunday. The decider was clinched by the visitors by three wickets and they pocketed the series 3-2. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Zimbabwe’s bowling looked sharp from the beginning. Sikander Raza and Graeme Cremer played a huge role in restricting the Sri Lankan batting line-up to 203 for the loss of eight wickets.

Zimbabwe kept taking wickets at regular intervals, not allowing any solid partnership to build up. In reply, Zimbabwe started impressively with Hamilton Mazakadza and Solomon Mire hammering 92 in 14 overs before Mire was dismissed for 43 by Asela Gunaratne. Following Zimbabwe’s historical series win, cricketers and experts congratulated Zimbabwe for their remarkable performance.

Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif congratulated the Zimbabwe team on Twitter, saying,”Congratulations @ZimCricketv on a sensational victory. Beating SL in SL is not easy. Hope this is a beginning of a new rise for Zim. #SLvZIM”

Cricket commentator and expert Gautam Bhimani also praised the young Zimbabwe side for their brilliant display in the final match and tweeted, “Outstanding historic win @ZimCricketv. won it in all three departments. tight bowling, attacking with bat & great fielding #SLvZIM.”

Zimbabwe batsman Stuart Matsikenyeri also seemed to be delighted after his team clinched their first away series win since 2009, and tweeted saying “@ZimCricketv you make us all so proud! Well done to everyone involved! Zimbabwe won the first, fourth and fifth match of the series and trailing 2-1, showed massive improvement in all the departments to outclass the hosts.

Zimbabwe however, struggled to maintain the consistency in their batting after losing Mire and Mazakadza in quick intervals, which led to a middle order collapse with Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Malcolm Waller falling cheaply. But in the end, Sikander Raza played with maturity and took his team to the finish line, remaining unbeaten on 27 runs.

