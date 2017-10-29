Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat against West Indies

#CoalBuryingGoa
October 29, 2017
zimbabwe vs west indies live score, zim vs wi live cricket score Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1: Zimbabwe aim to level seroes against West Indies. (WI Cricket Photo)

Zimbabwe have been no pushovers. West Indies realised that in the first Test against them in Bulawayo. Though West Indies won the first game, Zimbabwe gave them a run for their money. Both teams will once again meet at the same venue for the second Test of this two-match series. West Indies will once again bank on their spinner Devendra Bishoo, who took nine wickets in the match, to come good on a track that helps spinners. Catch the Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1 here.

