Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test, Live cricket score: West Indies win the toss, elect to bat first

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test, Live cricket score: Catch live score and updates of the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies here.

October 21, 2017
zimbabwe vs west indies live score, live zimbabwe vs west indies score, live cricket score, Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test, Live cricket score: Brendan Taylor is expected to make his international comeback.

Zimbabwe host West Indies for the first of a two-match Test series starting on Saturday. The focus will be on Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis, both of whom are making a return to international cricket after spending time in the County circuit. West Indies have had a dry year so far in Test cricket with the only highlight being their stunning win over England in Headingley. But Zimbabwe are yet to win any of the Test matches that they have played which means West Indies are the favourites in this series. Catch live score and updates of the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies here.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test Live score and updates: 

Team News: 

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graem Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu

