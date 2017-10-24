Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4, Live score and updates: West Indies start day with mammoth lead

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test Day 5, Live score and updates: West Indies’ lead was stretched by Roston Chase and Devendra Bishoo’s partnership Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test Day 5, Live score and updates: West Indies’ lead was stretched by Roston Chase and Devendra Bishoo’s partnership

West Indies seemed to have learnt their lesson in the way they collapsed in the first innings and the second was a study in patience. They ensured that Zimbabwe earned their wickets and now, the hosts have a real mountain to climb if they are to win this Test match. West Indies still two wickets in hand and Roston Chase will start Day 4 on 91. While West Indies were undone in the first innings by spin, the same can be said about Zimbabwe as they fell to Devendra Bishoo. Catch live score and updates of Day 4 of the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies here.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4, Live scores and updates

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graem Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu

