Latest News
  • West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: West Indies begin day’s proceedings against Zimbabwe

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: West Indies begin day’s proceedings against Zimbabwe

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: Catch all the live action and updates from the match here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 23, 2017 1:46 pm
West Indies vs Zimbabwe, wi vs zim, zim vs WI, WI vs Zim, WI vs Zim 1st Test, sports news, cricket, Indian Express West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: West Indies took first innings lead. (Source: Twitter)

West Indies ended second day at 88/1 after the visiting team took first innings lead against Zimbabwe. West Indies earlier, bowled out Zimbabwe for 159, courtesy a five-wicket haul from Devendra Bishoo to push the hosts on backfoot. After getting a decent start to their innngs, the Zimbabwean middle-order stumbled in front of West Indies bowling attack as they lost 8 wickets in a span of 68 runs. West Indies now lead Zimbabwe by 148 runs.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graem Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    22
    Zone A - Match 132
    FT
    23
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan (23-22)
    Oct 23, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 1
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 