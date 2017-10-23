West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: West Indies begin day’s proceedings against Zimbabwe

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: West Indies took first innings lead. (Source: Twitter) West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: West Indies took first innings lead. (Source: Twitter)

West Indies ended second day at 88/1 after the visiting team took first innings lead against Zimbabwe. West Indies earlier, bowled out Zimbabwe for 159, courtesy a five-wicket haul from Devendra Bishoo to push the hosts on backfoot. After getting a decent start to their innngs, the Zimbabwean middle-order stumbled in front of West Indies bowling attack as they lost 8 wickets in a span of 68 runs. West Indies now lead Zimbabwe by 148 runs.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graem Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu

