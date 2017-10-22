West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 2: Zimbabwe begin day’s proceedings against West Indies

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test day 2: West Indies scored 219 in first innings. (Source: Twitter) West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test day 2: West Indies scored 219 in first innings. (Source: Twitter)

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 2: Zimbabwe reached 19 for no loss in reply to West Indies 219 at the close of first day’s play with debutant opener Solomon Mire on 17 not out and his partner Hamilton Masakadza yet to get off the mark. Earlier, captain Graeme Cremer took four wickets as Zimbabwe restricted West Indies to 219 all out at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday. Cremer (four for 64) was the pick of the bowlers with his leg-breaks on a turning wicket and was superbly supported by all-rounder Sean Williams (three for 20) as eight of the West Indies wickets fell to spin.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test Day 2: LIVE SCORE and Updates

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graem Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd