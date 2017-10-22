Diwali 2017
  • West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 2: Zimbabwe begin day’s proceedings against West Indies

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 2: Zimbabwe begin day’s proceedings against West Indies

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 2: Catch all the live action and updates from the match here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 22, 2017 1:35 pm
zimbabwe-vs-west-indies-live-cricket-score-1st-test-day 2-zim-vs-wi-live-streaming-highlights-weather- india-vs-new zealand-live-cricket-score-1st-odi-ind-vs-nz-live-streaming-wankhede-stadium-mumbai-weather- West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test day 2: West Indies scored 219 in first innings. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 2: Zimbabwe reached 19 for no loss in reply to West Indies 219 at the close of first day’s play with debutant opener Solomon Mire on 17 not out and his partner Hamilton Masakadza yet to get off the mark. Earlier, captain Graeme Cremer took four wickets as Zimbabwe restricted West Indies to 219 all out at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday. Cremer (four for 64) was the pick of the bowlers with his leg-breaks on a turning wicket and was superbly supported by all-rounder Sean Williams (three for 20) as eight of the West Indies wickets fell to spin.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test Day 2: LIVE SCORE and Updates

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graem Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    22
    Zone A - Match 132
    FT
    23
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan (23-22)
    Oct 23, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 1
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 