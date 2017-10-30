Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 2nd Test: I’ve lost some pace, yes, but it’s about using more skill, says Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach picked three wickets against Zimbabwe in first innings of the second Test. (Source: AP) Kemar Roach picked three wickets against Zimbabwe in first innings of the second Test. (Source: AP)

West Indies bundled out Zimbabwe for 326 in first innings of the second Test match and fast bowler Kemar Roach scalped three wickets at the cost of 44 runs. The seamer wants to be patient to find the rhythm.

“England obviously has much easier conditions for fast bowling. Coming here is much harder. You have to be patient and hope the batsman makes a mistake,” Roach was saying as quoted by Cricbuzz. “It’s pretty tough on the mind to be running in for a couple of overs and not beat the bat or cause any problems for the batsmen.”

Talking about the pitch, Roach said that the track in Bulawayo is slow and the bowlers need to bowl in right areas to get results.

“We had Curtly Ambrose as one of our bowling coaches a few months ago, and he always emphasises a good length and line. I’ve lost some pace, yes, but it’s about using more skill. I’ve been trying to adjust to become better at that,” he said.

“The pitch is very slow and there isn’t much carry, so it’s about being consistent and bowling in the right areas with some variations. The guys stuck at it.”

Mentioning about his own form, the West Indies quick bowler said, “I’ve been working hard in the nets with (bowling coach) Roddy Estwick, I think I’m in some good form now and I’m trying to realise that form as much as possible. I’m not getting any younger now so I’m trying to get as many wickets as I can while I’m in form.”

West Indies lead the two-Test series 1-0 and ended the second day’s play of the second match at 78/1. Earlier, Hamilton Masakadza smashed 147 for his side while Sikandar Raza and Peter Moor chipped in with individual half-centuries.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd