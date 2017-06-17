Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for the first time in 15 years

Zimbabwe will end their tour with a Test match which will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from July 14. (Source: AP) Zimbabwe will end their tour with a Test match which will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from July 14. (Source: AP)

Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka for the first time in 15 years later this month. The eighth-ranked ODI team Sri Lanka will play five one-day internationals and the tour also includes a Test match, the Sri Lanka cricket board said on Saturday. Zimbabwe will play their first one-day match on June 30 at Galle, followed by the second on July 2. The last three one-day matches will be played at Hambantota Stadium on July 8, 10 and 14 respectively. The last one-day match at Galle was played in June 2000 when the hosts defeated South Africa by 37 runs.

Zimbabwe will end their tour with a Test match which will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from July 14.Sri Lanka were the underdogs coming into the Champions Trophy, they could not make it to the semifinals but surprised every cricket fanatic with their remarkable win against India in the Group match.

Sri Lanka most recently played in the ICC Champions Trophy where they failed to make it past the group stages despite a spectacular win against India to chase down 322 runs at The Oval. But in the other matches, Sri Lanka were comprehensively beaten by South Africa and then dropped numerous catches to see Pakistan through.

Sri Lanka will look to revive their young team and give more opportunities to the youngsters to sharpen their skills and focus on improving their game. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, did not get a chance to play in the ICC Champions Trophy and are currently playing a two-match ODI series against Scotland. Zimbabwe lost the first match against Scotland and the second match will be played on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, under Graeme Cremer’s captaincy, last played an ODI in January this year.

