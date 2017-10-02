Zimbabwe to host West Indies for two-Test series in October

Zimbabwe last played a Test against Sri Lanka in July. (AP Photo) Zimbabwe last played a Test against Sri Lanka in July. (AP Photo)

Zimbabwe will host West Indies for a short two-match Test series in Bulawayo later this month. Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed the tour which will be the first Test match for Zimbabwe after the one off Test against Sri Lanka in July. The first of the two Tests will be played from October 21-25, while the second will be from October 29. Before the Test series, West Indies will play a three-day warm-up game from October 15.

According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, Zimbabwe are likely to have the services of Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis for the two matches. Both are expected to make a return for Zimbabwe in international cricket after leaving England’s County Championships. While Taylor left for England in 2015, Jarvis moved out of Zimbabwe back in 2013 on Kolpak deals.

But, recent overhaul in Zimbabwe Cricket and after discussions with convener of selectorts Tatenda Taibu, both cricketers decided to end their deals. Assirance and commitment from ZC MD Faisal Hasnain also prompted the players to return.

West Indies were part of the a tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in November last year and this will be their second tour to the country in less than 12 months. They are coming off a series loss against England in England.

If Zimbabwe are given the hosting rights of 2019 World Cup qualifiers, this series can become significant as both West Indies and Zimbabwe will be part of that tournament. West Indies failed to directly qualify for the World Cup.

