Zimbabwe to host 2019 World Cup qualifiers

The final two teams to qualify for the World Cup 2019 will battle for a spot in Zimbabwe next year in March, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday. Among the countries to participate will be West Indies, Afghanistan, Ireland and the hosts Zimbabwe themselves who failed to secure a direct entry into the World Cup 2019, which is set to take place in England.

The four bottom placed ODI nations will be joined by top four World Cricket League Championship teams and two World Cricket League Divison 2 teams.

While Bangladesh was initially pipped to host the qualifiers, their booking a spot for the World Cup on deadline day gave a chance for Zimbabwe to be considered. Bangladesh, who finished in the top eight of the ODI rankings, paved the way for Zimbabwe, whose facilities were inspected a month ago by ICC. According to a report by espncricinfo, the facilities were at par with regular international venues.

The host country for next year’s #CWC19 Qualifier confirmed as Zimbabwe; #WCL2 to be held in Namibia; the Women’s #WT20Q in the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/H2qR4CBWlI — ICC (@ICC) 13 October 2017

The matches for the World Cup qualifiers will be held at Takshinga, Bulawayo Athletic Club and in Kwe-Kwe. The teams from World Cricket League Championship have not been finalised with matches still underway. Netherlands are leading the points table with eight wins so far.

