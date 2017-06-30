Zimbabwe stun Sri Lanka by record chase after Solomon Mire century

Zimbabwe became the first team to chase down 300-plus total in Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe became the first team to chase down 300-plus total in Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza stepped down and smoked it over the bowler’s head. He wanted to finish it is style and he did it as well as Zimbabwe stunned Sri Lanka by chasing down their 317-run target in the first one-day international. Sikandar’s six, the winning shot, was the first of Zimbabwe’s innings which shows the ease at which they chased the target with six wickets and 16 balls remaining in Galle.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the win in Galle. The case of 317 runs was scripted by Solomon Mire’s maiden ODI century off just 85 balls and his 122-run stand from 22.3 overs. Williams scored 65 runs. Once they fell to Asela Gunaratne, Sikandar and Waller took over and shared an unbeaten 102-run stand off 80 balls to steer their team home. Raza scored 67* off just 51 balls while Waller made 40* off 29 balls.

(More to follow)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd