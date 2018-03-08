Zimbabwe seamer Brian Vitori suspended for illegal action

Zimbabwe’s Brian Vitori was today suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the Event Panel of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 found his bowling action “illegal”.

The 28-year-old was reported by the match officials following his side’s non-broadcast match against Nepal on Sunday.

As per Article 3.6.2 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, Vitori’s bowling action was filmed in the next match he played after being reported, which was against Afghanistan on Tuesday, and the video footage of his bowling spells were provided to the Event Panel of Helen Bayne and Mark King, who are both members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists, for analysis and assessment.

“Following its review, the Event Panel concluded that Vitori employs an illegal bowling action, and, as such, in accordance with Article 6.5 of the regulations, he has been immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket,” an ICC release said.

Vitori’s suspension shall remain in place until such time he submits to an assessment of his bowling action at an ICC approved Testing Center and the assessment concludes that his bowling action is legal.

Meanwhile, the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 has allowed the Zimbabwe cricket team to replace Vitori with Richard Ngarava.

Ngarava is a left-arm fast bowler and a lower-order batsman, who has played in six ODIs, taking eight wickets and scoring 12 runs. His last ODI for Zimbabwe was against Scotland in Edinburgh in June 2017.

