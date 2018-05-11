Zimbabwe players issue ultimatum to cricket board on non payment of salaries: Report

Zimbabwe players have reportedly taken a joint action against Cricket Board. Zimbabwe players have reportedly taken a joint action against Cricket Board.

Zimbabwe’s national cricket team players have reportedly threatened the Cricket Board to put the upcoming triangular series against Australia and Pakistan in “serious jeopardy”, in case the board did not make it clear when the players will be paid their remaining salaries dues. A report from Cricbuzz says the players have jointly hired a prominently local lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa to spearhead their campaign. In a letter addressed to Zimbabwe Cricket, along with Ministry of Sport and the ICC, Mlotshwa gave the board until May 16 noon to provide a written undertaking answering when the players will be paid their dues.

“There has been no lawful explanation, or justification, whatsoever as to why these amounts are outstanding, and more importantly, when exactly the said amounts, many months in arrears, will be paid. The stance adopted by ZC is unprofessional, unconscionable and indicative of serious underlying governance and financial management shortcomings impacting on the solvency and going-concern status of Zimbabwe Cricket,” the letter reportedly said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“Each of our clients demand written undertaking, on or before 12 noon, Wednesday 16th May 2018, from Zimbabwe Cricket as to precisely when all amounts due and payable to them shall be paid in full. Failure to do so will, apart from our clients pursuing such legal remedies as may be available to them, place into serious jeopardy the upcoming Triangular Series in July 2018,” it further adds.

According to reports, the players are still not paid match fees since the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2017, and have also received no salaries for the past two months. The letter further states that the players will plan their next actions as per the ZC’s response and further warns any attempts to intimidate the players.

