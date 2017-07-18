Zimbabwe need to play more Tests to flourish again

Zimbabwe’s captain Graeme Cremer celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews on the final day of their only test cricket match in Colombo. (Source: AP) Zimbabwe’s captain Graeme Cremer celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews on the final day of their only test cricket match in Colombo. (Source: AP)

Since returning to the Test arena in August 2011 the Zimbabwean cricket team has rarely tasted success and at one point they seemed like they would remain in the wilderness. However, after managing to convince Heath Streak to guide the team and roping in former greats Lance Klusener and Makhaya Ntini they have slowly but steadily built their side, most importantly, brought the confidence back and the results are now for everyone to see. Ahead of the one-off Test against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe had scripted a historic ODI series win and at one point during the Test in Colombo, it seemed that they might do the unthinkable and register an improbable win in Sri Lanka for the first time. However, the African side fell short of glory in the last lap as the Lankans registered a four-wicket win on the final day of the Test.

The early period of Zimbabwean cricket was full of promise and potential as they became a highly competitive ODI side. However, the ever-changing political scenarios hampered their progress especially in the longer format of the game. Since their disastrous loss to Bangladesh in 2014, the African side suffered a huge setback in self-confidence and some key players like Brendan Taylor departed to seek greener pastures. But it was in this Test that they sought to regain some of their lost glory and restore some semblance to their cricketing future.

What also worked in favour of Zimbabwe was they had done their homework well. Before the trip to the island nation, they had embarked on a tour where they played against different sides in a bid to gain match practice. This worked wonders for the team as they not only secured an ODI series win but also proved that the more they play the better they will get in red-ball cricket. Not only did the performance against Sri Lanka instil confidence within the players but also gave hope to the cricket fraternity.

However, it is here that the International Cricket Council ICC has a crucial role to play. They need to give more opportunities against the top sides like Australia, India, and England and ensure the Future Tour Programme(FTP) is not vacant for most parts of the year. However, as per the current schedule, Zimbabwe next play a Test in 2018 against Pakistan. Though one good thing that the ICC has done is the availability of a Test Support Fund which will enable the African side to host more tests. But the sustainability of such a funding still remains in doubt. But for Zimbabwean cricket the path is clear- it needs to play more and win matches. Test cricket is here to stay and is not dying soon and hence Zimbabwe must look to improve their status with the red-ball.

