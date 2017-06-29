Zimbabwe have big gaps in between series and that’s probably our biggest challenge, says Heath Streak

Heath Streak is former captain and current coach of Zimbabwe. (Source: AP) Heath Streak is former captain and current coach of Zimbabwe. (Source: AP)

Even 25 years after granted Test status, Zimbabwe are the lowest ranked team in the world. While they did show some signs to upset big teams, the teams has been in struggling to match that effort in recent past. Head coach Heath Streak has said that the main reason for the downfall of Zimbabwe cricket is its bad scheduling which forces players to migrate.

According to Streak, another reason for team’s slump in performance has been due to the fact that due to huge gaps in international competition for the team, players do not continue for long.

“It’s well-documented [that] there have been a lot of players who have left and are playing around the world who come from Zimbabwe,” he said.

“It’s been tough for Zimbabwe to retain some of these players and hence we are constantly rebuilding. We’ve got a lot of young guys in our team. If you look around the world, and look at Zimbabweans internationally, we’ve got the likes of Gary Ballance, the Curran boys Sam and Tom, who just debuted for England, and Kyle Jarvis playing county cricket successfully.

“We’ve got a lot of these guys out there whom we are trying to lure back. Part of their problem is the volume of cricket that Zimbabwe plays. That’s something that we can’t address, obviously. It’s a Catch 22 situation. We’ve got to play good competitive cricket for other countries to give us matches and that’s something we are really targeting [to do].

“Hopefully we can get some of those players to return to Zimbabwe and complement a talented group of players that we have brought to the shores of Sri Lanka. It’s going to be a challenge because of the lack of cricket. We have these big gaps in between series and that’s probably our biggest challenge to get the guys to get used to playing at elite level.”

Talking about the Test series against Sri Lanka which begins on Friday, Streak said that his side has the ability to win against any team in the world.

“You inherit the players and your job is to try and get the best out of them. I certainly think that the team we’ve got here has got the ability to win against any side,” he said.

“We had some good preparation coming into the series and I am looking forward to a lot of guys who can pull around. The future of Zimbabwe cricket is brighter if we keep doing the right things.”

