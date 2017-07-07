Zimbabwe cricketer Ryan Burl hospitalised in Sri Lanka, shares ‘terribly frightening experience’

Latest News
The Zimbabwe cricket board's official handle shared a picture of Ryan Burl in the hospital, stating that he missed the third ODI due to an allergic reaction to fish. The fourth ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka is set to take place in Hambantota on Saturday.

July 7, 2017
Zimbabwe player Ryan Burl, who is in Sri Lanka for the series, saw a health scare after being hospitalised and missing the third ODI between the two countries. He had been taken to the hospital in Hambantota due to an allergic reaction to fish on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe cricket board’s official Twitter handle shared a picture of the cricketer in the hospital, stating that he missed the third ODI due to an allergic reaction to fish. Wishing him well, “GET WELL SOON! @ryanburl3 missed today’s ODI in Hambantota after he was hospitalised last night for an allergic reaction to fish #SLvZIM”

Burl also shared a picture of the hospital staff with him on his Twitter account, thanking them for helping him recover. He also said that it was a ‘terribly frightening experience’. “Thank you very much to the doctors and staff at Hambantota hospital for helping me recover! A terribly frightening experience,” he wrote.

Burl was delighted to find out after being discharged that their side posted 310 runs on the board against the hosts. Donald Tiripano and Burl were replaced by Tarisai Musakanda and Carl Mumba in the third ODI.

The fourth ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka is set to take place in Hambantota on Saturday.

