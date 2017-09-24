Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses rumours of Makhaya Ntini’s sacking

Makhaya Ntini represented South Africa in 101 Tests and 173 ODIs and took 390 and 266 wickets respectively. (Source: File) Makhaya Ntini represented South Africa in 101 Tests and 173 ODIs and took 390 and 266 wickets respectively. (Source: File)

With rumours floating about Makhaya Ntini not getting a contract extension and the current contract being cut short, Zimbabwe Cricket’s managing director Faisal Hasnain has denied the reports and said that the cricket governing body will deal with his contract when it comes up for renewal.

“ZC [Zimbabwe Cricket] denies in the strongest possible terms any suggestions that Makhaya has been sacked. When his contract comes up for renewal, we will deal with it in the manner we deal with all our contracts,” Hasnain was quoted saying as saying by Sports24.

Ntini joined the coaching staff in January 2012 on a two year contract, and his current contract is set to expire in January 2018. But if the rumours are to be believed then Zimbabwe Cricket are not considering renewing his contract after a series of complaints by players over the 40-year old bowler’s approach.

“Makhaya is a valued member of our staff, he is highly respected and he has done some great work,” he added. “He has his hands full preparing the team for the matches against Netherlands, Pakistan ‘A’ and then the two Tests against West Indies.”

Before Heath Streak was appointed as the head coach of the Zimbabwe cricket team, Ntini was the caretaker coach of the team. Zimbabwe are currently ranked 10th in Tests, 12th in ODIs and and 11th in T20I.

With the 2019 World Cup qualifiers to be held in 2018, Zimbabwe’s main focus would be to finish among the top two sides in the 10-team qualifier.

The right-arm fast bowler had represented South Africa in 101 Tests and 173 one-day internationals and took 390 and 266 wickets respectively.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd