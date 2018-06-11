Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
Zimbabwe cricket director Enock Ikope provisionally suspended by ICC

Zimbabwe cricket director Enock Ikope has been charged with breaching the ICC Anti-corruption code on two counts.

By: PTI | Dubai | Published: June 11, 2018 8:24:48 pm
Ikope, chairman of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA) and director of Zimbabwe Cricket, has 14 days from Monday to respond to the charges, the ICC said.
Zimbabwe cricket director Enock Ikope has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being charged with breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code on three counts.

Ikope, chairman of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA) and director of Zimbabwe Cricket, has 14 days from Monday to respond to the charges, the ICC said.

He has been charged with breaching: Article 2.4.6 (failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU), Article 2.4.7 (delaying an investigation being carried out by the ACU) and Article 2.4.7 (obstruction of an investigation being carried out by the ACU).

In March, former treasurer and marketing director of the HMCA, Rajan Nayar, was suspended from all cricketing activities for 20 years by the ICC for attempting to improperly influence an international match.

