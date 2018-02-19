Zimbabwe cricket board approaches ICC for loan

Zimbabwe are suffering from financial troubles due to change in governance. (Source: AP) Zimbabwe are suffering from financial troubles due to change in governance. (Source: AP)

Zimbabwe Cricket Union has approached the International Cricket Council for a loan to bail the board out of a financial crisis, which has also put the Pakistan team’s tour to that country in serious doubt.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi told the Dawn newspaper that the tour was still on as Zimbabwe Cricket Union had approached the ICC for a loan.

“They have asked us to wait until April for the final decision on the tour as they are expecting support from the ICC,” he said.

The tour is scheduled for August.

Sethi said if Zimbabwe Cricket fails to host Pakistan in August than the PCB would look at alternate options for its team, but Pakistan would not host the series at home as it was not cost-effective.

Zimbabwe Cricket is also trying to convince Australia to take part in a triangular one-day cup in August with Pakistan.

Zimbabwe cricket has been facing financial problems for a while now and insiders say the change in the country’s political landscape has made things worse for the ZCU.

Last year Zimbabwean players and office workers rebelled over non-payment of salaries and other allowances.

Pakistan are due to play two Tests, five ODIs and two T20 matches in Zimbabwe.

