Zaheer Khan’s would-be-wife Sagarika Ghatge impressed with seamer’s new look, see pic

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge announced their engagement earlier this year. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge announced their engagement earlier this year.

The love affair between cricketers and Bollywood actresses is nothing new. We now have a new couple of former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge who have become the talk of the town after they announced their engagement on social media during the tenth edition Indian Premier League.

The actress recently took to social media and uploaded a picture of her with Zaheer on her Instagram account that said, “Came back home to this stranger @zakkhan34 doing #breakthebeard rather well 😍.”

Earlier, Zaheer took to social media on Monday to announce his engagement to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge,” Zaheer wrote on Twitter.

Zaheer was leading the Delhi Daredevils franchise in the IPL 2017 who bowed out of the tournament after failing to make a place in the top four and qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi finished at number sixth spot with 12 points and 6 wins under their belt. Daredevils played their last match against Zaheer’s former team Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Feroz Shah Kotla. RCB won the match by 10 runs after they rode on skipper Virat Kohli’s half century and posted 161/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi didn’t get a good start and lost their first wicket without opening the scoring. Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to hold the innings together but fall of wickets at equal intervals saw them lose the match by 10 runs.

The final of the Indian Premier League is scheduled on Sunday when Rising Pune Supergiant will take on the winner of the second qualifier. The second qualifier will be held in Bangalore between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd