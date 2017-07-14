Zaheer Khan will be contracted for 150 days a year: Sourav Ganguly

Zaheer Khan’s appointment is on a tour-to-tour basis.(Source: PTI) Zaheer Khan’s appointment is on a tour-to-tour basis.(Source: PTI)

Former India captain and member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) Sourav Ganguly has stated that India’s new bowling consultant Zaheer Khan will be offered a contract of 150 days per season.

“Zaheer was contacted for 150 days per year,” Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens.

While the BCCI has already clarified in a statement that Zaheer’s appointment is on a tour-to-tour basis, it is clear that he will be spending around five months with the Indian team.

Zaheer reportedly did not wish to commit more than 100 days but with CAC insisting, it is now a done deal for 150 days.

There was no end to the controversy surrounding India cricket head coach appointment as even after Ravi Shastri was picked by CAC, there was drama surrounding the appointment of support staff.

The fresh controversy started when reports emerged yesterday that Shastri was unhappy with the appointment of Zaheer as bowling coach as he wanted to bring his trusted man Bharat Arun for the job.

Reports in some quarters claimed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) felt that the CAC, comprising Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman went out of their ambit in picking the coach.

Hurt by this criticism and reports, the CAC wrote a letter to the CoA chairman Vinod Rai and said the appointments were made after informing the new coach Shastri and India captain Virat Kohli.

The CoA later released a media release in the wake of the CAC letter and clarified that Zaheer and Dravid have been appointed as the consultants and they would be a part of the team during specific overseas tours.

