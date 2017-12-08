Zaheer Khan, wife Sagarika Ghatge enjoy idyllic honeymoon in Maldives, see pics

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge in Maldives. (Source: Instagram) Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge in Maldives. (Source: Instagram)

After hosting star-studded wedding functions in Mumbai, newlywed Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have flown to the picturesque Maldives for their honeymoon. The couple had a registered marriage on November 23 before hosting parties for their friends and family at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

Zaheer and Sagarika posted a few pictures from their honeymoon trip in which the duo can be seen relaxing on the beautiful beaches of the tropical nation.

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted at Sagarika’s hometown in Kolhapur where they paid a visit to the popular Mahalaxmi temple. Ghatge, who rose to fame after her role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Chak de India, made their relation public in May.

Among those who attended the wedding reception and parties were Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech, Sania Mirza, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh. Others spotted enjoying the party were Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar, Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi, Gaurav Kapoor.

Zaheer had played a crucial role in India’s World Cup winning journey in 2011 at home and had the highest number of wickets along with Shahid Afridi. He had announced retirement from cricket in 2016. He was also part of the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League.

