Zaheer Khan turns 39, wishes pour in for former Indian pacer

Several Indian cricketers including Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra wished Zaheer Khan on his 39th birthday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 7, 2017 3:39 pm
Zaheer Khan, Zaheer Khan birthday, Birthday zaheer khan, VVS Laxman Zaheer Khan still remains fourth highest wicket taker for India in ODIs and Tests. (Source: Twitter)
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan turned 39 on Saturday as several Indian cricketers including Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra wished the left-arm pacer on Twitter. India’s former opening batsman Sehwag praised Zaheer on his successful career and tweeted, “Happy Birthday to one of India’s greatest ever bowler and one of the sharpest cricketing brain.”

Sehwag always have his unique ways to greet his teammates and this time while tweeting to Zaheer, he used a hashtag by writing #LastBachelorsBirthday. India’s former Test batsman VVS Laxman also wished Zaheer as he tweeted,”Happy birthday to a wily bowler, wonderful man and a great friend @ImZaheer. Have a great year Zak!

India’s former opening batsman Aakash Chopra also wished the 39-year-old pacer as he tweeted,”Wishing the ‘Sachin Tendulkar’ of Indian fast bowling a very happy Birthday…have a good one ZK.”

Zaheer was exceptional in his 15-year long career in both ODI and Tests. He made his ODI debut against Kenya in 2000 during the Knock-Out Cup and continued to play till 2012, taking 282 wickets in 200 ODI matches, His best figures in ODI is 5/42 that he picked against Sri Lanka. Moreover, he had 11 five-for’s in Tests and one 10 wicket haul against Bangladesh in 2010.

His Test career also began in 2000 but ended two years later than his limited overs career, in 2014. He played 82 Test matches and grabbed 311 wickets with best bowling figures in an innings being seven for 87.

In ODIs, Zaheer still remains the fourth highest wicket taker for India after Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Ajit Agarkar. In Tests, the list somehow remains the same as Zaheer ranks fourth after Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

 

Zaheer Khan got engaged to actress Sagarika Ghatge earlier in the year. The two are set to tie the knot in November.

    We conceded a stupid goal in the first half. It was very much possible to overturn the game 