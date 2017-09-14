Zaheer Khan to marry actress Sagarika Ghatge on November 27

Zaheer Khan got engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge in May. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Zaheer Khan got engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge in May. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After getting engaged in May, Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan is all set to take the big step and marry his love and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge in November and have selected 27th as their special date.

Zaheer, who has been a part of various cricket commentary panels, traveled with the Indian cricket team in June to Trinidad for the West Indies series and was accompanied by the ‘Chak de India’ actor after their engagement.

Sagarika in her interview to Times Of India had said, “Zak secretly planned our engagement for days; and I honestly had no clue. I had no idea that he had picked up such a pretty ring for me. I can’t describe that moment and it will forever remain as something very special between us. We are really blessed.”



The two got engaged few days after making it official on social media. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh were among those to attend the ceremony.

With 311 Test and 282 ODI wickets to his name, Zaheer is one of India’s most successful bowlers in history. He was also a key player of the 2011 ICC World Cup winning side under MS Dhoni.

