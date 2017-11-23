Zaheer Khan ties knot with Sagarika Ghatge, Twitterati wishes luck to ‘beautiful couple’

Top Stories
Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan tied knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. The had a registered marriage on Thursday.

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan wedding, Zaheer Khan wedding photos, Zaheer Khan maariage pics, Zaheer Khan wife, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge tied knot on Thursday. (Source: Instagram)
Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan tied knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. The couple got engaged in May earlier this year and had a registered marriage on Thursday. Anjana Sharma, the Head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan’s Prosport Fitness Studio posted the first photo of the married couple. The wedding reception will be held on November at Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai. Former India bowler Ashish Nehra was one of the attendees at Zaheer’s wedding. Here’s how the fast bowler’s former teammates and others congratulated Zaheer on his special day.

