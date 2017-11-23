Zaheer Khan ties knot with Sagarika Ghatge, Twitterati wishes luck to ‘beautiful couple’

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge tied knot on Thursday. (Source: Instagram) Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge tied knot on Thursday. (Source: Instagram)

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan tied knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. The couple got engaged in May earlier this year and had a registered marriage on Thursday. Anjana Sharma, the Head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan’s Prosport Fitness Studio posted the first photo of the married couple. The wedding reception will be held on November at Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai. Former India bowler Ashish Nehra was one of the attendees at Zaheer’s wedding. Here’s how the fast bowler’s former teammates and others congratulated Zaheer on his special day.

Zaheer Khan ties the knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge in Mumbai, see pics

And the last man from the group is down. Welcome to the other side of the world Zak. Wish you both a blissful marriage @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge 💑 pic.twitter.com/ExWVqtcWl5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 23 November 2017

Delighted for @ImZaheer and Sagarika Ghatge as they begin a lovely journey together. May life be kind to you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 23 November 2017

Congratulations and welcome to the club @ImZaheer 🙏🙏 — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) 23 November 2017

Wishing both of U a happy married life ahead @ImZaheer bhai 😊 — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 23 November 2017

Congrats @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge on d marital knot. Finally there is someone who can bounce Zaheer too. Bro I can tell u from experience never hook or pull, only duck or sway out of line. Right @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 23 November 2017

Wishing @ImZaheer and @sagarikavghatge lifetime of love and happiness.May the years ahead be filled with lasting joy. Happy Married life!! pic.twitter.com/07YmIX0mLZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 23 November 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd