Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge seek blessings at Mahalaxmi Temple, see pics

Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge at Mahalaxmi temple. (Source: Filmyguftagoo Instagram) Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge at Mahalaxmi temple. (Source: Filmyguftagoo Instagram)

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s grand wedding functions drew the fancy of social media two weeks back when they tied the knot in a registered marriage. With the star-studded parties coming to an end, the newlywed went straight to actress Sagarika’s hometown Kolhapur to seek blessings at the popular Mahalaxmi temple.

While cricketer Zaheer wore a sober white kurta and pajama, Sagarika chose a red saree as crowds gathered to watch the couple praying at the Mahalaxmi temple.

Ghatge, who rose to fame after her role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Chak de India, got engaged and made their relation public in May. They hosted their friends and family at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Among those who attended the wedding reception and parties were Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech, Sania Mirza, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh. Others spotted enjoying the party were Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar, Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi, Gaurav Kapoor.

Zaheer had played a crucial role in India’s World Cup winning journey in 2011 at home and had the highest number of wickets alongwith Shahid Afridi. He had announced retirement from cricket in 2016. He was also part of the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd