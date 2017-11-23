Zaheer Khan marries Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge; Ashish Nehra present, see photos

Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge and Ashish Nehra was also present. Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge and Ashish Nehra was also present.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghagte tied the knot on Thursday in a registered marriage. This was revealed after their first photo after marriage was posted by Anjana Sharma, the Head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan’s Prosport Fitness Studio. The photos of this newlywed couple were doing the rounds of social media once they were out.

In an Instagram post, Anjana wrote,”And its done…my last partner in crime…@zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge …let the party begin.” Zaheer and Sagarika got engaged in May and will host a wedding recepion on November 27 in Mumbai. The reception is supposed to be held at Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai.

Zaheer had played a crucial role in India’s World Cup winning journey in 2011 at home and had the highest number of wickets alongwith Shahid Afridi.

He had announced retirement from cricket in 2016. He was also part of the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League.

Sagarika shot to fame as Bollywood actress after her lead role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Chak De! India. Her co-star from the movie Vidya Malvade shared the couple’s wedding card on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Vidya also shared a picture of Sagarika preparing for the ceremonies.

