Zaheer Khan gets officially engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan on Tuesday evening got engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Zaheer Khan on Tuesday evening got engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge on Tuesday evening got engaged in a star-studded night. A cricketer dating or getting married to a Bollywood actress is nothing new. Zaheer and Sagarika have now joined this list. Celebrities from cricketing fraternity and Bollywood made their presence on the big occasion.

Sagarika also revealed that she had no clue about the plans that Zaheer was making about this.

“Zak secretly planned our engagement for days; and I honestly had no clue. I had no idea that he had picked up such a pretty ring for me. I can’t describe that moment and it will forever remain as something very special between us. We are really blessed,” Sagarika told The Times Of India after their engagement.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli came hand in hand with girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma while Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar came in with wife Anjali. Indian opener Rohit Sharma too made his appearance count with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Apart from them, Yuvraj Singh and Ajay Jadeja were also present during the ceremony.

Mohammad Kaif too uploaded pictures on his Twitter account wishing the couple. he wrote, ” At Zak’s Engagement celebrations. Wish Sagarika and Zaheer a great life together.”

At Zak’s Engagement celebrations.

Wish Sagarika and Zaheer a great life together. pic.twitter.com/368tLgzMnN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 24 May 2017

Delhi Daredevils batsman Shreyas Iyer expressed his love for the new couple as he took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account that said, “Amazingly cute couple @zakkhan34 and @sagarikaghatge Best of luck for your journey ahead…..god bless.

#partynight.”

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh tied the knot with Hazel Keech while Harbhajan too got married to Bollywood actress Geeta Basra.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd