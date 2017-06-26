Zaheer Khan enjoys a sunny day with fiancee Sagarika Ghatge in West Indies

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge announced their engagement last month. (Source: Instagram) Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge announced their engagement last month. (Source: Instagram)

As India is currently playing West Indies in a five-match ODI series on the Carribean soil, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan was also spotted in Trinidad with his fiancee Sagarika Ghatge.

A part of the commentary panel, Zaheer was in Trinidad for the ongoing series. The ‘Chak de India’ actor recently posted a selfie of the two of them together. The two got engaged last month, announcing the news with a picture on their social media platform Instagram.

The two even had a ceremony which was attended by many in the cricket fraternity as well as Bollywood celebrities. Sagarika posted a picture with her fiance on Sunday with the caption, “The sun did come out for a day #aboutyesterday #norainday.”

Recently, Ravindra Jadeja broke Zaheer Khan’s record for most wickets by an Indian in ICC Champions Trophy. Jadeja snared 1/48 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 tournament to become the highest wicket-taker for India in Champions Trophy history.

With 311 Test and 282 ODI wickets to his name, Zaheer is one of India’s most successful bowlers in history. He was also a key player of the 2011 ICC World Cup winning side under MS Dhoni.

In the absence of head coach Anil Kumble, who stepped down a day after the Champions Trophy, India beat West Indies by 105 runs in the 2nd ODI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd