Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding card revealed, see pic

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan is all set to tie the knot with fiancee and Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge. Zaheer and Sagarika’s wedding will take place on November 27 at the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower in Mumbai. The wedding card is plain white which has text in black and golden colour.

Sagarika’s friend and Chak De India co-star Vidya Malvade shared their wedding card’s photo on her Instagram story. She also gave a glimpse of Sagarika’s wedding jewellery.

Zaheer had a 14-year old long international career while Sagarika has acted in seven movies – Chak De! India, Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush, Premachi Goshta, Dildariyaan and Irada.

Earlier, talking about her relationship and the connection with her role in Chak De! India, Sagarika had called her relationship with the former cricketer as the irony of her life.

“When I think of it, there is an irony in that, but it’s definitely not planned. I don’t know how to look back at it, but we can definitely call it ironic.

“More than me, a lot of people think of it like, ‘Oh my God, she is actually marrying a cricketer because she dated a cricketer’. But that was a movie, this is my real life. So, I don’t know how I can associate both.”

Zaheer and Sagarika, who got engaged on May 24, had attended Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding together, giving a hint of their relationship before making an official announcement.

