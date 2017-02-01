Yuzvendra Chahal’s six-wicket haul guides India to series win against England

Yuzvendra Chahal clinched six wickets to help India win the final T20I against England. (Source: AP) Yuzvendra Chahal clinched six wickets to help India win the final T20I against England. (Source: AP)

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took six for 25 as England failed to chase down India’s mammoth 202 in the third and final T20 international at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, conceding 2-1 series win to the hosts on Thursday.

The hosts won the series decider by 75 runs as they bundled out England at 127 with four overs remaining.

Chasing India’s total England lost their path after skipper Eoin Morgan (42) and Joe Root (40) were back into the pavilion.

After winning the toss, England asked Virat Kohli & Co to bat first. India continued their misfortune as their openers again failed to give them a decent start. India were off to a dismal start losing Kohli to a silly run-out in the second over. Suresh Raina, who made his comeback into the squad for the shortest format, forged a 61-run stand for the second wicket to help India reach 65/2 at the end of seven overs before Rahul was given out on a no-ball.

But Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni struck brilliant half centuries to help India put 200 runs on the scorecard in their twenty overs.

Suresh Raina’s 63 from 45 balls helped team India set the tone for the massive total before Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni finished things off in style.

Yuvraj smashed three sixes and a four off Chris Jordan in the 18th over which took India’s total to 177/3.

Dhoni playing his 76th T20I match scored his maiden T20 half-century which had five fours and two sixes in his knock of 36 balls.

Brief Scores:

India: 202 for 6 in 20 overs (Suresh Raina 63, MS Dhoni 56; Liam Plunkett 1/22).

England: 127 all out in 16.3 overs (Joe Root 42, Eoin Morgan 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 6/25, Jasprit Bumrah 3/14).

