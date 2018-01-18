Yuzvendra Chahal’s six-for against England picked ICC T20I Performance of the Year

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a six-for against England in a T20I. (Source: AP) Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a six-for against England in a T20I. (Source: AP)

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become a regular name in the Indian side in limited overs format. He has been an impressive customer with the ball and has bagged wickets for India regularly. One of Chahal’s performances from the was picked as ICC T20I Performance of the Year. The 27-year old scalped a six-for against England in Bengaluru. The leg-spinner who playing at the home ground of his IPL franchise team Royal Challengers Bangalore capitalised well on the conditions.

England were handed over a target of 203 after India posted 202/6 in 20 overs, courtesy Suresh Raina’s 63 and MS Dhoni’s 56. The visitors suffered an early blow after Chahal removed Sam Billings for a duck. England did lose an early wicket but resisted well as opener Jason Roy and Joe Root steadied the ship for their side after stitching a stand of 47 runs before Roy caught behind off Amit Mishra.

Roy’s dismissal didn’t really affect England’s run flow as skipper Eoin Morgan along with Root compiled a partnership of 64 runs for the third wicket but Chahal managed to give India a much-needed breakthrough as he broke the important partnership.

Morgan took the aerial route and skied a delivery from Chahal but only managed to give a catch to Rishabh Pant who was stationed in the deep. The leg-spinner then trapped Root in front of the stumps for 42. No other English batsman showed mettle against Chahal’s spin web as he bagged the wickets of Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Chris Jordan. Indian eventually sealed the match and the series with the win in this encounter. Chahal returned with figures of 6/25 in his 4 overs and was awarded the man-of-the match prize for his performance. He was also adjudged the man-of-the-series for his wicket.

