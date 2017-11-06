Yuzvendra Chahal wins battle of leg-spinners after ‘checkmating’ Ish Sodhi

Yuzvendra Chahal playing chess with Ish Sodhi. Yuzvendra Chahal playing chess with Ish Sodhi.

Yuzvendra Chahal doesn’t mind playing a game of chess. Even if the game is mid-air on the plane. The India leg-spinner showed his skills of the board and the victim his time was another leg-spinner but from New Zealand.

Chahal was playing chess with Sodhi as both India and New Zealand travelled to Thiruvananthapuram for the final T20 International of the three-match series.

The BCCI Instagram handle posted a photo where Chahal and Sodhi are playing and the leg-spinner also posted a photo when he is playing against Sodhi in the flight.

There are no guesses for who won the chess game. Chahal is a former national level chess player and has represented India at the international level. So, Sodhi did not have a chance.

India will also like to beat New Zealand like Chahal beat Sodhi and win the series which is currently tied 1-1 as India won the first game but New Zealand bounced back to win the second game.

This will be the first international game to be played in Thiruvananthapuram and both team will have to adapt to the conditions. The three-match ODI series also went to a decider which India won.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd