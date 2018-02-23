Yuzvendra Chahal ‘fancied’, India outKlaased by South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen, who is filling in for the injured Quinton de Kock, scored 41 runs off 12 Yuzvendra Chahal balls. (Source: BCCI) Heinrich Klaasen, who is filling in for the injured Quinton de Kock, scored 41 runs off 12 Yuzvendra Chahal balls. (Source: BCCI)

Shaun von Berg might have had an indirect hand in Heinrich Klaasen’s super charge against Yuzvendra Chahal in the second T20 International at Centurion on Wednesday. Von Berg who? It’s a legitimate question unless you are a South African domestic cricket nerd. An allrounder who bowls leg-break, von Berg has 341 wickets from 92 first-class matches. And a lot of Klaasen’s attacking intent against wrist-spin is down to facing von Berg at the Titans nets. The two are team mates there.

At the post-match press conference on Wednesday, Klaasen spoke about having benefited from facing von Berg. But his assessment of Chahal provided the real punchline. “I fancy him quite a lot…”

This was now the second time that Klaasen had laid into the Indian spinners. Before Centurion, the Wanderers had witnessed his hitting prowess, in the fourth ODI. Rain had been his friend on both those occasions, as the Indian spinners struggled to grip the wet ball. Small side boundaries at SuperSport Park, like the Wanderers, had compounded Chahal’s problems. Still, Klaasen was playing against scoreboard pressure and one false step — mishit to be precise — could have ended South Africa’s hopes to stay alive in the three-match T20 series. Against the odds, the 26-year-old ‘keeper-batsman’s — the injured Quinton de Kock’s understudy — hitting had been magnificent.

188 is a serious total in T20s, and India got there because of Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni. The hosts were 84/2 after 10 overs in reply, when Klaasen decided to up the ante against Chahal.

Irrespective of conditions, the Indian wrist-spinners usually stick to their strengths. They bowl an attacking line and give the ball enough air to woo the batsmen. So Chahal stuck to his guns, a persistent drizzle notwithstanding. He bowled slower and tossed one up to invite Klaasen. The latter made room and chipped the delivery over the extra cover boundary. Chahal once again decided to tease the batsman with flight, only to see an audacious switch-hit from Klaasen fetched another maximum over the point fence. The Indian leggie conceded 16 runs in his second over.

Chahal’s third over tilted the balance in South Africa’s favour. Klaasen made a trigger movement towards leg side to start with. The spinner followed him but conceded a six, as a slog-sweep sent the ball soaring over the deep mid-wicket boundary. Chahal looked a little rattled and bowled a half-tracker to give away another over-boundary. By then, Klaasen had gained a psychological upper hand and a reverse sweep for four next ball bordered on the contemptuous. The young man’s confidence had rubbed off on his skipper JP Duminy, who took another six against Chahal to round off the over. Twenty-three runs off six balls neutralised India’s wrist-spin threat. Chahal finished with 0/64 from four overs, the most expensive spell by an Indian in T20Is. Klaasen, on the other hand, hammered 69 off 30 balls (3×4, 7×6) to run away with the Man of the Match award.

Scant respect

At Centurion, Klaasen faced 12 deliveries from Chahal, hit five sixes and scored 41runs. In the rain-hit fourth ODI at Johannesburg, he had only one six in his 27-ball 43 not out but there also, the Saffer seemed to have little respect for the leggie. He once chased an off-side wide, went across and pulled the delivery to the deep square boundary. From Jo’Burg to Centurion, inside 11 days, Klaasen has grown rapidly enough to “fancy” taking on a bowler who finished with 16 scalps from six matches in the ODI series. Without Kuldeep Yadav for company, Chahal, however, has looked a little off colour in the T20s. In the first match also, he went at close to 10 runs per over.

Back to von Berg and Klaasen’s vote of thanks… “Especially when I was in amateur cricket, there were a couple of quality leg-spinners in that time, when I started my career. I faced Shaun von Berg at the Titans a lot as well. We always made a joke that I need to finish the other leg-spinners’ career so he can go up.

“Sometimes it works. It’s nice to hit the ball where one wants it to go. It came off tonight. I’m very pleased…I just tried to cash in as much as possible.”

Klaasen’s approach to tackle spin is not very different from other young South Africa batsmen. He prefers to play from the crease but uses the four-foot width extremely well. And he is ostensibly reading the wrist-spinners better than the rest in this South Africa team, employing a strong-arm tactic and scoring runs through his innovations.

In the grand scheme of things, Klaasen’s rise is excellent news for South Africa, for it shows the country’s reserves cupboard is not entirely bare. “You can’t really judge any player who is under the age of 23-24. You don’t know their guts or determination yet. Let’s look at the youngsters coming into our system – you have got Klaasen, (Aiden) Markram, (Andile) Phehlukwayo and others. They might become true superstars,” former South Africa fast bowler Fanie de Villiers had said during a recent conversation with The Indian Express.

