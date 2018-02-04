Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not give South Africa any chance, says Virat Kohli

Yuzvendra Chahal (R) took five wickets against South Africa. (AP Photo) Yuzvendra Chahal (R) took five wickets against South Africa. (AP Photo)

India rode on another stellar performance from Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to beat South Africa in the second ODI. The two wrist spinners proved unplayable for South Africa, who were bowled out for 118 and then India chased it down with nine wickets in hand. Chahal took five wickets and Kuldeep took three wickets to help India win and take 2-0 lead in the six-match series.

Virat Kohli credited the two spinners for helping India win the game. He said that the wrist spinners can turn on any hard wicket and did not give South Africa any chance in the game. India had won the toss and elected to bowl in Centurion.

“The pitch was harder than Durban and the spinners used it. We knew we won’t get grass on the pitch because when it’s seaming, it can be anyone’s game. We knew the wickets would be hard and dry and knew our wrist spinners can get it to turn anywhere. They just didn’t give South Africa any chance,” Kohli said.

“If we set up to chase down totals, we know exactly what we want to do. Rohit and Shikhar’s intent at the top is crucial. They started off well in the last game too. We back guys to play positive cricket. It’s (2-0) a wonderful position to be in. We know their middle-order was inexperienced, and we wanted to to cash in on that.”

South Africa batsmen had no clue against the two wrist spinners. There batting is depleted after injuries to Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers and stand-in skipper Aiden Markram was quick to admitted that the batsmen let his team down in the game.

“Not the best performance today. It’s a day about which we have to be really honest with ourselves. There were too many soft dismissals starting from myself. It was always going to be difficult to defend (118) but look, the day is over. We can’t afford slip-ups now. It might bring out the best in us,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd